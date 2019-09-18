Amber Alert issued for 5-year-old NJ girl who was lured into van at park

BRIDGETON, N.J. (WSVN) — Police have issued an Amber Alert for a 5-year-old girl who was abducted at a New Jersey park.

New Jersey State Police are searching for 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez.

Dulce is about 3 feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a yellow shirt with an elephant and black and white pants and white shoes.

Police said she was last seen being led by a man into a red van with a sliding door and tinted windows in a park.

Officers believe Dulce was taken by a man between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 8 inches tall. He is described as having a thin build, no facial hair and facial acne. He was last seen wearing orange sneakers, red pants and a black shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police Missing Persons Unit at (609) 882-2000 ext. 2554, Bridgeton Police Department at (856) 451-0033 or call 911 immediately.

