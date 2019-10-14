AMBER Alert issued for 2 Georgia toddlers abducted by man

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. (WSVN) — An AMBER Alert has been issued for two toddlers who were abducted by a man in Georgia.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the search is on for 2-year-olds Scarlet and Kael Lira.

Officials said the toddlers were abducted by 22-year-old Jose Portillo and are considered to be in extreme danger.

Authorities believe the group may be headed to California and are traveling in a 2016 Kia Sorrento with the Georgia license plate CAP7259.

If you have any information on the group’s whereabouts, call the Powder Springs Police Department at 770-943-1616 or call 911.

