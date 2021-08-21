(WSVN) - Authorities need help tracking a missing teen from Tennessee.
Police have issued an AMBER Alert for 17-year-old Autumn Turner.
They said she was last seen in St. Augustine with 27-year-old Jacob Flournoy.
Turner was wearing a black T-shirt, dark-colored pants, and wearing a light-colored backpack. She also has butterfly tattoos on her ankle.
Flournoy was wearing a black baseball cap, dark-colored T-shirt and red basketball shorts.
They may still be in Florida.
If you have any information on their whereabouts, call Florida Department of Law Enforcement at 1-888-356-4774.
Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.