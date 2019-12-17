AMBER Alert issued for 16-year-old girl reportedly forced by men into car in NYC

NEW YORK CITY (WSVN) — Police in New York are looking for a teenage girl who was reportedly abducted by a group of men in the Bronx.

An AMBER Alert has been issued for 16-year-old Karol Sanchez.

According to authorities, Sanchez was walking down the street with her mother when four men forced her into an unknown beige four-door sedan before fleeing the scene.

Officials said Sanchez was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe she may be in danger.

Sanchez was last seen wearing a blue bubble jacket, a white under shirt, blue jeans and a white back pack.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, call 1-800-577-TIPS or 911.

