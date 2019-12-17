AMBER Alert issued for 16-year-old girl abducted by men in NYC

NEW YORK CITY (WSVN) — Police in New York are looking for a teenage girl who, they said, was abducted by a group of men in the Bronx.

An AMBER Alert has been issued for 16-year-old Karol Sanchez.

According to authorities, Sanchez was walking down the street with her mother when four men knocked her mother down and forced the teen into an unknown beige four-door sedan before fleeing the scene.

Officials believe Sanchez may be in danger.

Sanchez was last seen wearing a blue bubble jacket, a white under shirt, blue jeans and a white back pack.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, call 1-800-577-TIPS or 911.

