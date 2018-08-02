WASHINGTON (WSVN) — Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 12-year-old girl who, police said, was abducted from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Thursday morning.

According to Virginia State Police, JinJing Ma is Asian, stands 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighs about 90 pounds and has black hair. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and a black jacket.

Ma was part of a tour group who flew in from China on July 26 to visit schools and sightsee.

The group bussed from New York to Washington, D.C. on Wednesday and were scheduled to fly out to the West Coast on Thursday.

Investigators said the group arrived in departures and were given their passports.

“At some point, the child stated that she was going to use the restroom,” said Metro Airport Authority Police Chief David Huchler. “It wasn’t until they were starting to check through security that another student within that group notified the chaperones that she was missing.”

Ma was last seen walking in the arrivals section of the airport with a woman described as Asian and in her 40s. Officials said she stands between 5 feet, 2 inches to 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

Prior to that, the woman was captured on surveillance video with another Asian man.

Police said the child left the airport in a white Infiniti sedan.

“We don’t see the Asian male again on video, but we do believe that there is a male subject driving the vehicle that the child left in,” said Huchler.

Investigators are working to enhance video to get the plates and better images of the subjects.

“The child appears to have left without any force,” said Huchler. “She left, she entered the vehicle without any force, but that does not release any of our concerns. We are still very concerned because we don’t know the reason why this child left with that Asian female.”

Authorities do not believe Ma has any family in the country, but they are working with the Chinese Embassy.

The FBI is also investigating.

