AMBER Alert issued for 10-year-old Texas girl after mother found dead

CARROLLTON, Texas (WSVN) — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 10-year-old Texas girl after, police said, her mother was found murdered overnight.

The alert was issued for 10-year-old Rosemary Lee Singer.

According to Carrollton Police, Rosemary’s mother, 45-year-old Maria Romero Ramos, was found dead by her roommate at 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police believe the girl maybe with her father, Ronald Lee Singer, who is also the victim’s ex-husband. They also believe he is driving the victim’s car, a 2020 black Mitsubishi Outlander SUV with the Texas license plate NLZ-4205.

Officers said SInger has ties to Hillsboro, Texas, but there is no information on where he might be at this time.

Anyone with information on either of their whereabouts is asked to call 972-466-3333.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.