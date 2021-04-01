AMBER Alert issued by FDLE for 2 Columbia County children

(WSVN) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued an AMBER Alert for two children from Columbia County.

Four-year-old Jaxson Evans and two-year-old Lucy Evans were last seen along the 200 block of Southwest Birch Place, Lake City on Wednesday.

PLEASE SHARE! FL AMBER Alert for 4yo Jaxson Evans & 2yo Lucy Evans. Last seen 200 block of SW Birch Place, Lake City. May be w/ 24yo David Evans & 23yo Sydni Jones. May be in silver Dodge Stratus, FL tag IS08VN. Have info? Contact Columbia Co. SO at 386-752-7015 or 911. #FLAMBER pic.twitter.com/wHnGPpkX9O — FDLE (@fdlepio) April 1, 2021

FDLE officials said Jaxson was last seen wearing an orange T-shirt and Lucy was last seen wearing a black T-shirt.

Authorities advise the two children may be in the company of 24-year-old David Evans and 23-year-old Sydni Jones.

Evans was last seen wearing a blue shirt with tan pants and Jones was last seen wearing a black shirt and jeans.

Evans has a blond goatee beard.

Officials said they may be traveling in a silver Dodge Stratus with a Florida tag reading IS08VN.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at 386-752-7015 or call 911.

