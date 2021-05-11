AMBER Alert cancelled after 6-week-old Georgia twins found safe

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSVN) — An AMBER Alert for two 6-week-old twins who went missing after a shooting has been canceled after the boys were found safe.

According to Savannah Police, twins Matteo and Lorenzo Rogers were taken from a home by a woman after a shooting that left another woman injured.

The victim is being treated for serious injuries.

An AMBER Alert was issued, and shortly after 3 p.m., police announced that the twins had been found safe and the suspect had been taken into custody.

