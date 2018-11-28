Amazon selling toy vacuum that actually cleans

(WSVN) - It’s the gift that will just keep on giving!

Toddlers often love to mimic their parents and help around the house. Now they can pretend to do chores — while actually helping!

The toy is a replica of Dyson’s Ball Vacuum, and comes complete with “real suction and sounds.”

It costs $29.99 on Amazon, while a real Dyson vacuum retails for over $250.

The toy has rave reviews online, with parents saying the small vacuum is strong enough to pick up dirt, lint, hair and small crumbs. It even comes with a removable dustbin!

One parent said she bought the vacuum for her toddler, saying it was his favorite gift.

“He wouldn’t open any other gifts after getting to it,” one mom wrote. “He has been ‘vacuuming’ for 4 days straight. When I vacuum, he follows along side me with it.”

