Amazon postpones annual Prime Day to September due to sales surge amid pandemic

(WSVN) - Amazon’s Prime Day has been pushed back.

One of the biggest sales events for the e-commerce giant has been postponed to September.

The event was originally scheduled for July, but the coronavirus pandemic has created a surge in online orders.

This has put a strain on warehouses as Amazon works to restore normal shipping.

The specific date of Prime Day has not been announced.

