Amazon offering free shipping for holiday orders

(WSVN) - You don’t need to be an Amazon Prime member to get free shipping this holiday season.

Amazon announced that they are offering free shipping on hundreds of millions of items, starting Nov. 5.

There is no minimum purchase price.

Prime members in the United States will also benefit from over 3 million items that will be available for same-day delivery.

Prior to the promotion, non-prime members had to spend at least $25 in order to get free delivery. Prime members already get free two-day delivery.

Amazon has not announced a cut off date for the event, but they said the items should arrive in time for Christmas.

