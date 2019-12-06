Amazon now has 3 women on its senior leadership team — and 19 men

(CNN) — Amazon just tripled the number of women on its senior leadership team, which works closely with CEO Jeff Bezos. But they’re still outnumbered six-to-one by men.

The company confirmed to CNN Business on Friday that it added Amazon Fashion head Christine Beauchamp and Amazon’s vice president of advertising, Colleen Aubrey, to the team, nicknamed the “S-team,” in the past few weeks.

Beauchamp and Aubrey will join Amazon’s head of human resources, Beth Galetti, as the only women on the team.

The duo are among six new additions to the leadership team, along with Alexa vice president Rohit Prasad, marketing chief Neil Lindsey, Amazon Web Services executive Matt Garman and corporate development head Peter Krawiec.

With longtime Amazon executives Steve Kessel and Jeff Blackburn set to depart in January, the team will have three women and 19 men.

Amazon has sought to increase diversity at the top of the company, adopting the “Rooney Rule” — the National Football League policy that requires teams to consider minority candidates for coaching and operations-level roles — for its board last year.

In February, the online retailer added Starbucks chief operating officer Rosalind Brewer and Indra Nooyi, former CEO of PepsiCo, to its board of directors. Brewer and Nooyi are currently the only people of color on Amazon’s board, which has five men and five women.

Other major tech companies such as Facebook and Airbnb have also committed to improving the diversity of their boards.

