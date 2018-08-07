Amazon looking to fill over 200 work-from-home positions

(WSVN) - Want to work in the comfort of your own home? Amazon may be a solution for you!

The online retail giant has over 200 work-from-home full-time positions up for grabs on their website. The postings are mostly professional positions in a variety of departments including marketing, human resources and even Amazon Alexa.

The positions vary in the benefits they offer; however, Amazon says the average full-time position offers:

Health insurance

401(k) planning

Amazon discounts

Maternity and parental leave

Adoption assistance

Time off

For a complete list of open positions, click here.

