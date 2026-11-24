(CNN) — A drone making a delivery for the online retailer Amazon crashed outside of Detroit on Friday after delivering a bottle of shampoo and now the Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

The uncrewed vehicle successfully delivered the package to Jim Brennan’s Huntington Woods, Michigan, backyard shortly after his wife placed the order, he told CNN affiliate WXYZ.

“She ordered shampoo, and we just expected a truck to pull up, and then we get the notifications it’s coming by drone in seven minutes,” Brennan said.

The package was left in the backyard, but as he watched the Prime Air drone taking off, it hit a fiberoptic cable and knocked off a propeller.

“All of a sudden I realized it’s under a wire. It’s going to come up under that wire. And it did. And when it caught that, it just, it went crazy,” he said. “Like a sick bird, it tried to get out of here, but it couldn’t.”

Video recorded by Claire Brennan, who is not related to Jim Brennan, shows the aircraft struggling to fly before wobbling out of control and crashing as she walked by.

The drone landed on Logan Coomes’ garage next door, which he said had some minor damage.

“There’s a little corner on the tip of the peak of the garage where I think if it did rain, water would get through right now,” he told WXYZ. “Some shingles were flapped up from their original positions.”

No one was injured in the crash, Amazon said in a statement to CNN. The company removed the damaged drone from Coomes’ garage and is in contact with him.

“Safety is our top priority and incidents are extremely rare,” Jack Stelzner, an Amazon spokesperson, said. “Anytime a delivery does not go as planned we investigate what happened and use the findings to further improve the service.”

Prime Air drones have delivered hundreds of thousands of packages this year and nearly 6,000 are flown a day, Amazon said.

The “highly autonomous” MK30 drones can deliver items weighing five pounds or less, including groceries, cosmetics, medicine and electronics to the area surrounding their bases, the company said.

Locations are limited, but in August Amazon announced plans to reach nearly 500 cities and towns by the end of the year, a six-fold increase. The company plans to reach half a billion customers a year by the end of the decade.

The MK30 drones are designed to have a “best-in-class perception system to detect and avoid obstacles,” according to the company, and “navigate around obstacles like trampolines or clotheslines that may not have been captured in satellite imagery.”

Still, there have been crashes.

Last fall, Amazon ordered a brief halt to drone flights after two of its MK30 aircraft collided with a crane outside of Phoenix. No one was injured but the drones sustained substantial damage.

“We’ve completed our own internal review of this incident and are confident that there wasn’t an issue with the drones or the technology that supports them,” Terrence Clark, an Amazon spokesperson, told CNN at the time. “Nonetheless, we’ve introduced additional processes like enhanced visual landscape inspections to better monitor for moving obstructions such as cranes.”

CNN’s Alexandra Skores contributed to this report.

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