(WSVN) - An Amazon program that celebrated delivery drivers ended early but for a good reason.

The company asked customers to thank their drivers by giving them $5 for each delivery.

They planned to allow the program to go until December 21 or until one million people participated but Amazon reached their milestone in one day.

More than one million people gave the $5 tip in 24 hours.

Amazon said the 5 drivers that received the most $5 tips will win $10,000.

