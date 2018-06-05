Amazon delivery guy hides package from woman’s husband after reading doormat

(WSVN) - An Amazon delivery person is getting praise for lending a helping hand to a Texas wife.

Vanessa O’Shea bought a doormat that reads, “Please hide packages from husband,” so that’s exactly what this Amazon employee did.

The O’Shea’s saw the attempt to hide a package as it was captured on their security camera.

They say they had a good laugh over the effort and hope to get in touch with the delivery person.

The viral video has already been seen more than eight million times on Facebook.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.