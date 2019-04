Amazon announced prices will be cut on hundreds of Whole Foods products.

The price drop will go into effect on Wednesday.

Fresh produce products are said to be the majority of items that are part of the deal.

Amazon expects customers to save an average of 20% on select items.

Prime members will be able to enjoy another 10% off of hundreds of sale items.

