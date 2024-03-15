Amazon is set to kick of its inaugural Big Spring Sale next week, offering customers six days of savings on a wide variety of products, from spring fashion and fitness gear to cleaning supplies and more.

The sale is scheduled for March 20 to 25, marking the first time the online retail giant extends deals of up to 50% off across multiple categories to all customers. Prime members will also enjoy additional exclusive discounts.

The Big Spring Sale arrives as a much-anticipated event for shoppers looking to refresh their wardrobes, tackle spring cleaning or update outdoor spaces with new furniture and garden essentials. Amazon devices, including Echo and Kindle, are also among the discounted items, allowing tech enthusiasts to upgrade their gadgets at a fraction of the cost.

Customers can access the sale via amazon.com/bigspringsale, where new deals will be released daily throughout the sales event. Amazon stated on its website that the sale promises a range of discounts: up to 50% off select beauty and sports items, up to 40% off select home products, apparel and electronics.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.