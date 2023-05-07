FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward County School Board member is working to make classrooms safer for students well beyond the Sunshine State.

Broward County School Board Chair Lori Alhadeff lost her daughter Alyssa in the Feb. 14, 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Since the tragedy, Alhadeff started a nationwide campaign to improve security on campuses by getting schools to install alert systems.

“I’m very excited that everybody has embraced Alyssa’s Law, come to the table and to say that this is an option to help to create safer schools,” she said.

Texas is the latest state to pass legislation that will require all classrooms, including charter schools, to have some type of panic-button silent alert system.

These efforts stem from Senate Bill 838 and House Bill 669 — together known as Alyssa’s Law.

“I feel that this bill is not a Democrat or Republican issue. This is a lifesaving issue,” said Texas State Rep. Shawn Thierry.

In a bipartisan effort, Texas lawmakers quickly moved the legislation through the Senate and the House chambers. It’s now on its way to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk.

The legislation makes this security upgrade a state mandate at the start of the 2025-26 school year.

“We need better technology because those first three minutes of response mean everything,” said Texas State Sen. Brandon Creighton.

When it comes to funding the security systems, school districts may apply for a state grant, and it’s the district’s choice on what type of system to install.

“You know, we might have large school districts or smaller school districts, and so, it’s important for the school districts to figure out what is the best way to implement their panic button,” said Alhadeff, “and then it’s very important that they train on using their panic button.”

Alhadeff said the addition of these systems is just one more lifesaving measure that school districts across the country can take when it comes to protecting students.

“I don’t think I’m giving false hope. I think that this is another tool in the toolbox for teachers, for administrators,” she said, “so that they know that once they press that button that is directly linked to law enforcement, that they can come on the scene.”

Texas joins other states, including Florida, that have passed this type of school safety bill.

