HUNTINGTON BEACH, S.C. (WSVN) — It’s not everyday you see an alligator crossing the road.

However, photographer Austin Bond captured just that scene in Huntington Beach, South Carolina.

The reptile is seen crossing the street using the crosswalk, while a car waits for him to pass.

