Alligator spotted crossing the street during Hurricane Florence

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WSVN) — Why did the alligator cross the street? To get away from Hurricane Florence.

Or at least, that’s what it looks like in one video taken by Tracie Byrd.

Bryd shot the video as the gator crossed the street in a Myrtle Beach neighborhood, Friday, in the midst of heavy rain and flood waters.

The gator ultimately made it to another waterway and left the neighborhood.

