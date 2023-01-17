(WSVN) - An alligator was found inside a plastic container next to a New Jersey home over the weekend.

According to a Facebook post by the Monmouth County SPCA, the juvenile alligator was found by a good Samaritan late Sunday evening in Neptune Township, east of Trenton.

According to the post, the alligator was moved into a clean tank and given proper air circulation in a climate-controlled area.

Credit: Monmouth County SPCA

“It is illegal for New Jersey residents to keep alligators or caimans, which are considered potentially dangerous exotic species,” said Executive Director of the MCSPCA Ross Licitra in the post. “Not only is it a danger to the public, but these animals, when kept in captivity, need very specific care that only professionals can provide.”

The MCSPCA Humane Law Enforcement Division is investigating.

