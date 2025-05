(WSVN) - Shoppers across the country are bidding farewell to Forever.

All 354 of Forever 21’s U.S. stores are now closed.

The store closures come after the company filed for bankruptcy for the second time earlier this year.

The company has faced declining traffic in shopping malls and increased competition from online retailers like Amazon and Temu.

