Albino buck spotted in snowy Wisconsin backyard

BOULDER JUNCTION, Wis. (WSVN) — A Wisconsin woman captured a stunning photo showing an albino buck in her snow-covered backyard.

Fox 13 reports that Tracy Weese spotted the deer as it walked through her yard in Boulder Junction, Monday.

Weese’s photos were shared by the Vilas County Sheriff’s Office, a post that has since gone viral.

“An incredible sight to see here in Vilas County, a beautiful albino buck! This majestic creature was spotted in the greater Boulder Junction area,” the sheriff’s office said.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the creature is part of a protected class, and hunters are prohibited from shooting “albino and white deer which have a coat of all white hair except that the hair on the tarsal glands, head or parts of the head may be a color other than white.”

