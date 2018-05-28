LAGUNA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The National Hurricane Center says Subtropical Storm Alberto has come ashore on the Florida Panhandle.

The Miami-based center said in a 5 p.m. EDT advisory that Alberto’s core made landfall Monday at Laguna Beach, Florida, about 15 miles (20 kilometers) west-northwest of Panama City.

5 pm update: Made landfall over Laguna Beach FL, just west of Panama City. pic.twitter.com/4OLZvgvZ6o — Phil Ferro (@PhilFerro7) May 28, 2018

Forecasters say heavy rainfall and flash flooding are the biggest threats posed by the storm as it heads inland over the Florida Panhandle. With maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (72 kph), Alberto was moving north at 9 mph (14 kph).

A tropical storm warning is in effect for a stretch of coastline between Aucilla River in Florida’s Big Bend and the Alabama-Florida border.

With high pressure to the East & Alberto to the NW, the flow of moisture will be out of the South. This should keep us muggy, warm, with a chance for some downpours. We should dry out by midweek. @7weather pic.twitter.com/trcgISKxyY — Phil Ferro (@PhilFerro7) May 28, 2018

The storm was expected to weaken as it continues moving inland. But forecasters said it will dump heavy rain on parts of the Florida Panhandle, Alabama and Georgia, raising the risk of flash flooding.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.