Alaskan city to see sun rise for first time since November

(WSVN) - Residents in Utqiagvik, Alaska will finally be seeing some sunlight after spending the past two months in the dark.

The sun is set to rise at 1:09 p.m. local time, Thursday.

It’s the first sunrise since Nov. 18, 2019 when it rose at 12:34 p.m. and set at 1:49 p.m.

However, this time around it will set exactly an hour later, at 2:09 p.m.

In May, things will flip as the sun will remain out through August.

According to the United States Census Bureau, Utqiagvik has a population of 4,438, as of 2017.

