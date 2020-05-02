Alaska airport closes after bomb threat diverts cargo plane

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An airport in Alaska has reopened after a bomb threat regarding a cargo plane from the United States heading to Asia forced the aircraft to divert to Anchorage and officials closed the air space.

Inbound flights to Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport were temporarily halted Saturday morning, KTUU reported.

The plane was being searched in a secure, remote section of the airport, said Anchorage Airport spokesman Eland Conway. The FBI and Anchorage Police were on scene and leading the investigation.

Flights bound for Anchorage were told to divert to Fairbanks International Airport.

No other information was immediately released.

