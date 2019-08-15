Alabama to allow hunting of sandhill cranes for first time in over a century

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSVN) — Alabama has set the first hunting season for sandhill cranes in 103 years.

According to the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, officials will conduct a draw hunt of 400 permits to hunt sandhill cranes, making them the third state east of the Mississippi River to hold a hunt for the birds.

The state said it last allowed sandhill crane hunting in 1916. However, the species has been making a steady comeback to allow for them to be hunted again.

The hunt will be split into two periods with one taking place from Dec. 3 to Jan. 5 and the other from Jan. 16-31.

Hunters will be allowed to kill a maximum of three birds.

Kentucky and Tennessee are the only other states east of the Mississippi River to allow hunting of these birds. Over a dozen Western states have crane seasons.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, sandhill cranes are designated as a threatened species in Florida.

