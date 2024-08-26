MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WSVN) — Her name is Lulu, but throughout her Alabama community, everyone is calling her survivor.

Fifteen-year-old Lulu Gribbins suffered major injuries in a shark attack on the Florida coast back in June, but months later, she is bouncing back.

Cameras captured a hometown celebration for the teen held Saturday.

“Lulu! Lulu! Lulu!” chanted a group of young well-wishers.

“Lulu Strong” has been the motto for the community of Mountain Brook, a city in Alabama, since the teen lost her left arm and right leg in the attack.

Among those expressing her support for Gribbins was Leslie Higgins.

“I’m here to support her. She’s a very strong individual,” she said, “and, if that were me, I would have been freaking out.”

A group of four girls cheering for Gribbins said they’re in awe of the teen.

“I was just thinking how much of an inspiration she is and that she keeps going, ’cause I don’t know if I could do what she has done,” said one of the girls.

On June 7, Gribbins was on a beach trip with her mother on Florida’s Gulf Coast when she became one of three people injured in a spate of shark attacks at Rosemary Beach in Walton County.

After a series of lifesaving measures, the teen is back home.

Hundreds of supporters lined the streets to welcome her home during Saturday’s parade.

Homes and stores were decorated with purple bows to show the support, and one restaurant even named a drink after her: the “Lulu-rita.”

The group of girls who attended the parade said they don’t know Gribbins personally but feel like they do after following her story.

“The recovery was like, amazing. It was so awesome,” said one of the girls.

“Yeah, it was really cool. It was so cool. I’m watching ‘Lulu Strong’ on, like, Instagram,” said another of the girls.

“I’m constantly checking it,” said a third girl.

As Gribbins made her way through the crowd, people cheered and told her how brave she is.

“We want to tell her that we’re proud of her and she’s worked really hard,” said Savi Jordans.

“You’re a strong individual. You’re a strong woman. Keep going, keep it up and just keep going. You know, that’s all I want to say to her,” said Higgins.

Gribbins’ family is now acclimating back to life at home. They said they are thankful for the generosity from the community.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.