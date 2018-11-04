Alabama schools get new students from Florida after Michael

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — School systems in south Alabama are seeing an influx of students from the Florida Panhandle weeks after Hurricane Michael.

WTVY-TV reports that 63 new students have enrolled in Dothan city schools since the hurricane, and 17 more are now attending Houston County schools.

Houston County schools had to make room for new students, and there may be more on the way. Superintendent David Sewell says the system could still gain 10 to 15 additional students.

Dannon Glover evacuated his family from hard-hit Panama City, and they’re now living in an unused church parsonage at Wicksburg. Moving to a new school has been an adjustment for his sixth-grader, Lyndon Glover, who had to change band levels because of scheduling differences.

Schools begin reopening in Bay County around Panama City next week.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.