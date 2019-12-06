Alabama police officer killed in drug-related shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Police say an Alabama police officer has died after a shooting Friday.

Officials from the Huntsville Police Department announced the officer’s death during a news conference Friday night.

Authorities did not release the name of the injured officer. The police department said officers captured the suspect.

A spokesman for the department told local media outlets that the shooting happened while officers with a task force were chasing a suspect in a drug-related investigation.

