Alabama men share meal with widowed elderly woman eating alone

OXFORD, Ala. (WSVN) — An Alabama man and his friends shared a meal with an elderly woman after they saw her eating a lone at a restaurant last week.

Jamario Howard said on Facebook that he and some friends went out to eat on April 18, when they saw a woman sitting alone at the restaurant.

“My exact thoughts was ‘dang I’d hate to have to eat alone.’ So after thinking about it a minute, I walked over to her and asked if I could sit with her,” Howard said.

Howard said the woman said yes and the two began talking. After a while, the woman told Howard that she had lost her husband, and that Friday would have been their 60th wedding anniversary.

“I instantly gave my condolences and asked her to come eat with us, which she was excited to do,” Howard said.

Howard added that the moment is a reminder to be nice to those around you since you never know their personal struggles.

“This woman changed my outlook on life and how I look at other people. Everyone has a story so do not judge!” Howard wrote.

He also added the importance of keeping up with family.

“People, I can’t stress this enough. GO SEE YOUR MOM AND YOUR GRANDPARENTS. They miss you!!” he wrote.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.