Alabama man sues abortion clinic for terminating pregnancy without his consent

(WSVN) - An Alabama man has filed a lawsuit against an abortion clinic for terminating the life of his unborn child without his consent.

According to Fox News, court documents show 19-year-old Ryan Magers said his girlfriend got a medicated abortion at the Alabama Women’s Center for Reproductive Alternatives in Huntsville in February 2017 when she was six weeks pregnant.

Magers said he urged his girlfriend not to terminate the pregnancy.

A judge has now allowed Magers to sue on behalf of the aborted child, just four months after Alabama passed an amendment that gave fetuses the same rights as any other person.

“Baby Roe’s innocent life was taken by the profiteering of the Alabama Women’s Center and while no court will be able to bring Baby Roe back to life, we will seek the fullest extent of justice on behalf of Baby Roe and Baby Roe’s father,” Attorney Brent Helms said in a statement. “The time is ripe for consistency in Alabama’s jurisprudence: either we fully acknowledge the personhood of the unborn or we cherry pick which innocents we protect and which ones we trash for profit.

“I’m here for the men who actually want to have their baby,” Magers told WAAY. “I believe every child from conception is a baby and deserves to live.”

The clinic has until April 1 to respond to the suit.

