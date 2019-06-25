Alabama car dealership offering Bible, shotgun, American flag with every vehicle purchase

CHATOM, Ala. (WSVN) — An Alabama car dealership has gone viral for their unique Independence Day promotion.

Chatom Ford in Chatom, Alabama is offering a free Bible, 12-gauge shotgun and an American flag with every vehicle purchase.

The promotion lasts through July 31.

“GOD GUNS AND FREEDOM,” the dealership wrote on Facebook. “Celebrating July 4th from now until July 31, here at Chatom Ford!!! Every vehicle purchased new or pre-owned will come with a bible, 12-gauge shot gun, and American flag!! This is a small gift to our valued customers and a opportunity for us to celebrate our independence.”

The dealership said that customers must be 18 years old or older, have a valid ID, and can pass all background checks associated with owning a firearm in their state of residency.

