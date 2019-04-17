Alabama bill would require schools to conduct Pledge of Allegiance

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSVN) — An Alabama bill would require public schools students to recite the Pledge of Allegiance if passed.

According to the Associated Press, the Alabama House of Representatives voted 101-0 Wednesday for the bill that would require all K-12 public schools to conduct the pledge each morning.

Bill sponsor Republican Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter said some children don’t know the pledge because they do not regularly recite it.

According to AL.com, Ledbetter’s bill would amend a state law that currently says schools must give students in grades K-12 the opportunity to voluntarily recite the pledge every day. The bill would change the law to say the pledge “shall be conducted” at the beginning of each school day.

The bill is now moving to the Alabama Senate.

During the brief debate on the bill, Democrat Rep. Laura Hall said she hopes lawmakers will be equally committed to the idea of making sure children get a good education.

