Alabama bill would require food stamps recipients to pass drug test to receive benefits

(WSVN) - A proposed Alabama law would require residents to pass a drug test to receive food stamps benefits.

House Bill 3, introduced by State Rep. James Hanes, would require applicants for SNAP benefits to be tested for drugs if there is reasonable suspicion that the person uses or is under the influence of a drug.

There is currently no requirement for applicants or recipients to be tested for illegal substance abuse.

Under the bill, a person who tests positive for a drug without a valid prescription twice would be deemed ineligible for benefits for a year. A person who tests positive three times would be permanently deemed ineligible for benefits.

Parents deemed ineligible for benefits would be allowed to select a third party to collect benefits for their child.

Applicants who refuse to take a drug test would automatically be deemed ineligible.

If passed, the bill would go into effect three months after it is made law.

To read the full bill’s text, click here.

