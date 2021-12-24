FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - COVID-19 has once again caused flight frustration, as at least three major airlines have continued canceling flights left and right.

The cancellations have left travelers at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport scrambling to find flights.

One woman who had her flight cancelled said that it’s definitely been stressful.

The airlines are blaming COVID’s newest omicron variant, saying it’s taking a toll on flight crews. Many crew members have been left sick and unable to work.

As a result, United has cancelled more than 170 flights, Delta more than 130 flights and JetBlue over 50 flights.

At Miami International Airport, 17 flights have been cancelled on Friday, according to the airport’s website. Five of those cancellations were American Airlines flights.

Christian Copeland and her family are among those that are stuck and stranded. She’s trying to get home to San Francisco, but has already spent hundreds of dollars to try and make it happen.

“We just had to spend extra money on, like, warm clothes,” she said. “We came into a warm climate, but now we’re going back into colder climate, because we might be stuck in Atlanta, might get stuck in Detroit.”

Brandy Peoples flight was cancelled as well. She and her children have also been breaking the bank to get back home to Kentucky.

“Definitely spending some extra money, trying to figure out what is going to be the incremental cost when it’s all said and done, to be able to still get home on the same day,” she said.

United Airlines released a statement that reads, “We’ve unfortunately had to cancel some flight and are notifying impacted customers in advance of them coming to the airport. We’re sorry for the disruption and are working hard to rebook as many people as possible and get them on their way for the holidays.”

Copeland said that although this isn’t the way she planned to spend the holidays, and she’s trying her best to see the bigger picture.

“I mean, at least we’re together, but yes, we’re trying to get to the Christmas festivities, but we might not make it. We might be a day late,” said Copeland.

Airline officials advise travelers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

