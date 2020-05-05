Airlines begin mandating passengers, crew wear masks when traveling

(WSVN) - A number of airlines are now making it mandatory that all crew members and passengers wear masks when traveling.

The purpose of the new flying policy is to ensure safety in airports and on flights.

The new policies begin for Jetblue, Delta Airlines and United Airlines on Tuesday.

Frontier Airlines will follow suit and require mandatory masks starting May 8.

Alaska Airlines and American Airlines will start implementing the policy on May 11.

