Airline will pay one lucky person $4,500 a month to travel around the world

(WSVN) - A European airline is hiring one lucky person to travel around the world… for $4,500 a month!

WOW Airlines is looking for a “Travel Guide” for the dream job. The lucky hire (and a best friend) will move into a fully-furnished apartment in downtown Reykjavik, Iceland. But it doesn’t sound like you’ll be there much, since the airline says you and your buddy will be tasked with traveling to 38 destinations across Europe and North America, and documenting your travels on social media.

The chosen candidate will explore all aspects of traveling, including food, nightlife, transportation options, and cultural activities. Each destination will be showcased with a vlog, Instagram stories, and other social media posts. The lucky winner will also complete a complete digital travel guide for each destination.

The discount carrier says the job pays $4,550 a month per person to spend on all the sights, while the airline pays for airfare and lodging. The position runs from June 1 to August 15.

Interested applicants should visit WOW Airlines’ website to fill out an online application and submit a short travel guide video (up to 2 minutes long) of your hometown. But hurry: the deadline is May 14, 2018!

