Airline pilots claim they saw UFO moving at ‘very high speed’

(WSVN) - Multiple airline pilots in the sky over Ireland reported UFO sightings last week.

Air traffic control audio logs indicate that at least four pilots from British Airways and Virgin Atlantic encountered at least one “very bright” unidentified flying object that disappeared at a “very high speed,” according to a CNN report.

One pilot who spotted the object asked air traffic control in Shannon if there was military activity in the area and was told there was not. The pilot reportedly said in response, “We saw a bright light and it just disappeared at a very high speed.”

Another pilot described the speed of the objects as “absolutely astronomical,” comparing it to Mach 2 level.

The Irish Aviation Authority said Tuesday it was looking into the “unusual air activity..”

“The report will be investigated under the normal confidential occurrence investigation process,” the authority said in a statement.

When asked about the sightings, an aviation expert told the Irish Examiner that the objects were likely “meteorites” based on the “low trajectory” in which they traveled.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.