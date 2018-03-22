Airline employee caught smuggling 9 pounds of cocaine at airport

(WSVN) - An airline employee was caught trying to smuggle about $160,000 worth of cocaine through John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Hugh hall, a Fly Jamaica Airways employee and Jamaican citizen, went through security inspection at New York City’s JFK Airport on March 17, Fox News reports. That’s when U.S. Customs and Border Protection discovered four packages containing white powder taped to his legs.

The powder later tested positive for cocaine.

Officials said the packages weighed nearly nine pounds in total and that the cocaine had a street value of about $160,000.

Hall faces federal narcotics smuggling charges.

