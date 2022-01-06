(WSVN) - Airbnb added a new limit to its booking requests in a move to end discrimination.

The company will block hosts from seeing the names of prospective guests until their reservations are complete.

Hosts will only see initials during the booking process.

The change is being tested in Oregon only, and is part of a settlement with two women who claimed the company potentially allowed hosts to discriminate against minorities by sharing guests’ names and photos.

