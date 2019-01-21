Airbnb wants to send you to live in Italy for 3 months

Are you tired of South Florida’s busy life style? Well, maybe a couple of months in the Italian countryside is all you need.

Airbnb has teamed up with nonprofit organization Wonder Grottole and is recruiting four volunteers to live in Italy’s Matera province in the small village of Grottole.

The four volunteers will work as Experience and Home hosts, and they will learn to speak the language, help run the community vegetable garden, explore the Italian countryside and learn to cook traditional Italian meals.

The village currently has about 300 inhabitants, and over 600 abandoned houses, and the goal is to make the village a must-see tourist destination,

Interested candidates must be at least 18 years old and available to move to Italy from June to August.

For more information and to apply, click here.

