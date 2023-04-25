(WSVN) — In a recent study on artificial intelligence (AI), workers who utilized AI tools were found to be 14% more productive than those who did not. The study, which was conducted in a real-world setting by researchers at Stanford University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, also revealed that the least-skilled workers benefited the most from AI.

The findings of this study are significant as more and more companies are planning to integrate AI into their offerings. AI has been touted as a game-changer in the workplace, with its ability to automate repetitive tasks and provide data-driven insights.

Researchers analyzed data from a group of customer service workers at a Fortune 500 software firm who were given access to generative AI tools. The AI assistant was trained on a large set of successful customer service conversations to help workers determine the best language to use on customers. They compared their productivity levels with a group of workers who did not use these tools.

Results showed a clear productivity boost for those who used AI, with the least-skilled workers experiencing the most significant improvements.

Experts believe that AI has the potential to revolutionize the workplace, making it more efficient and productive. However, there are concerns that AI could also lead to job losses and widen the skills gap between workers.

Despite these concerns, the use of AI in the workplace is expected to grow in the coming years, with more companies looking to harness its benefits. As this study shows, AI can be a valuable tool in improving productivity, especially for those who may have fewer skills or experience.

One expert who works with AI at the institute said people should simply “embrace this technology.”

