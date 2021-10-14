(WSVN) - After a long road to recovery, a Florida father is heading home.

Robby Walker is heading home after three months of life-saving care in Connecticut.

Two months ago, the unvaccinated father of six needed treatment for COVID-19.

Walker needed a specific ECMO machine for his diagnosis and his family called more than 160 hospitals to get it.

ECMO treatment uses an external machine that can function as the body’s heart and lungs. It can be used for organ transplant patients, victims of severe heart attacks and seriously ill COVID-19 patients.

Their search for a hospital with an available ECMO led them all the way to Connecticut.

“You know the risk. If you are willing to take a chance, we are willing to take a chance with you. Without that chance, my husband wouldn’t be sitting here right now. I am forever grateful,” said Robby’s wife, Susan Walker. “I think we’re friends for life, so I just want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

