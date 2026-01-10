BELTON, Missouri (KMBC) — A stolen cowbell at a Belton cookie shop has turned into a show of community support.

Owners of Mary’s Mountain Cookies say the shop’s familiar cowbell, used to alert staff when customers enter, was taken Saturday night. The bell had become part of the store’s routine, especially when employees were working in the back.

“We create 17 or 18 different varieties of cookies,” said Penny Booth, who owns the shop. “We have quite a few regular customers.”

Booth said the cowbell, about six or seven inches long, sat on the counter and was often rung by customers to signal someone was inside. After noticing it was missing, staff reviewed the security video and saw a woman placing the bell into her purse before leaving the store.

“Somebody decided they needed it more than we did,” Booth said.

Word of the stolen cowbell spread quickly among customers and neighbors in Belton. Since then, at least a dozen replacement cowbells have been dropped off at the shop, turning the loss into an unexpected outpouring of support.

“I love our community,” Booth said.

The cowbell tradition began during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the bell was used to alert staff someone was waiting at the front door. A new cowbell is now in place, and Booth says it has become an even bigger conversation piece.

“The kids come in and ring it all the time,” she said.

To thank customers for their support, Booth said the shop plans to offer cowbell-themed cookies this weekend.

