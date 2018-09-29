Afghan policeman kills 2 officers in latest ‘insider attack’

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Two Afghan police officers were gunned down by a fellow policeman in southern Kandahar province, the latest in so-called “insider” attacks in the war-battered country, a spokesman said Saturday.

According to Aziz Ahmad Azizi, the provincial governor’s spokesman, three other policemen were wounded in the attack late on Friday night.

The incident took place at a remote police outpost in Raghistan district. Azizi said the attacker, who had joined the police force around a year ago, was able to flee the area.

A police investigation has been launched into the attack. No militant group immediately claimed responsibility but blame is likely to fall on the Taliban.

In the past, perpetrators of insider attacks — either members of the Afghan forces or assailants wearing uniforms of various Afghan troops — would turn the gun on their fellow soldiers or policemen and would later flee the scene of the attack to join the Taliban.

In other developments, six Afghan soldiers were injured when a military helicopter crash-landed in northern Parwan province on Saturday afternoon, Ghafor Ahmad Jawed, spokesman for the Afghan defense ministry, said.

Jawed said the crash, which occurred in Koh-e Safi district, was caused by a technical malfunction and was not the result of enemy fire.

However, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the insurgents had downed the chopper, allegedly killing several members of Afghan commando units. The insurgents typically exaggerate their claims.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.