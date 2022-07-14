(WSVN) - One company wants to take away your pain at the pump!

Advance Auto Parts is hosting a promotion for its 90th anniversary.

All you have to do is tell your most memorable driving experience and you could win free gas for one year.

You can submit your story on Twitter, Instagram, or their website.

The company will choose one winner every day until July 31st.

