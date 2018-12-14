‘Adulting Day’ teaches high school seniors how to pay bills, change tires, cook

(WSVN) - Sometimes, adulting is difficult — even for adults.

One school in Kentucky is helping their seniors learn real world skills in an event appropriately called “Adulting Day.”

Seniors at Bullitt Central High School eschewed their usual classes for the day and instead learned how to pay bills, change a tire, and dorm-room cooking, WAVE-TV reports.

Even the local police department participated, speaking with students about interacting with officers during traffic stops.

The school’s Family Resource and Youth Services Center organized the day-long event for students about to graduate.

Director Christy Hardin told the station she came up with the idea after seeing social media posts about how students should learn more real-life skills while still in high school.

